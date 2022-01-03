ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State basketball holds serve in latest AP Poll

By Matthew Lounsberry
 5 days ago

Michigan State basketball held its position at No. 10 this week in the updated Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Spartans defeated High Point and Northwestern this week to push their winning streak to seven games.

The Top 7 of the poll remained the same as last week -- No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 USC. Arizona climbed on spot to No. 8, while No. 9 Auburn jumped two spots after a blowout win over No. 21 LSU.

No. 13 Ohio State and No. 23 Wisconsin bring the Big Ten's representation up to four teams in the poll. Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota are all receiving votes.

Providence was the biggest riser in this week's poll, jumping five spots to No. 16 after wins over Seton Hall and DePaul. The Friars are 13-1 on the season.

Seton Hall, meanwhile, took the biggest drop in the rankings, falling nine spots to No. 24 after consecutive losses to Providence and Villanova.

This week, Michigan State will host Nebraska on Wednesday before traveling to Ann Arbor to battle rival Michigan on Saturday.

For the full Associated Press Top 25, click here.

Michigan State offensive lineman returning for 2022

East Lansing, MI
