“I just want to be better”: Thomas Rhett reflects on goals for 2022

By Cillea Houghton
southernillinoisnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Rhett is stepping into the new year with a positive mindset. On Sunday, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to reflect on the past two years and share his hopes for 2022. Thomas begins the lengthy post by addressing that 2020 and 2021 were...

wivr1017.com

Thomas Rhett Looks Forward To ‘The Most Normal Year Since 2019’

Thomas Rhett is more than ready to roll over the calendar to 2022. While he says late 2021 ended much better than it started, he tells us he is hopeful for a more normal return to life and touring. “You know, I think 2022 is gonna feel like the most normal year since 2019. I don't know. I feel content, I feel clear-headed, I feel joyful. I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place, but I do feel like it was somewhat of a warmup. I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It's just gonna be a great year to get back on the road and get to go out on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet.”
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett Admits His First Kiss with His Wife Lauren was Nothing to Brag About

Thomas Rhett’s latest song, “Slow Down Summer,” is all about young summer love, and wishing time would slow down so the summer romance wouldn’t inevitably end. Thomas grew up with his now wife, Lauren, so some of his fondest and not so fond memories of young love are with her, including their first kiss. During an interview with some of his songwriter buddies, Thomas revealed, “First kiss (with Lauren) was 15 on my parents’ trampoline, and we literally clanked teeth.”
RELATIONSHIPS
catcountry96.com

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Have Fun in Snow

Nashville Tennessee had a record setting day of snow fall this week which led to a lot of people getting out and having some fun. We’re not sure what led to this, but Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins were having some fun hoping over a fence…that did not go well for Lauren.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thomas Rhett
Happy New Year! Kane Brown and wife welcome baby number two

Kane Brown took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Kaitlyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane. “New year, new family member,” the 28-year-old “One Mississippi” singer captioned a photo from the hospital, in which he sits beside Katelyn as she cradles their new arrival. “Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets [sic] finally out.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Kane Brown and wife reveal why they kept 2nd pregnancy a secret

Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, surprised fans last month when they announced the birth of their daughter Kodi. Now, Katelyn, who is also mom of 2-year-old Kingsley, is shedding light on why they chose to keep her second pregnancy a secret. “These past 9 months have been...
CELEBRITIES
#Hitmaker#Instagram Stories#Abc Audio
Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance on ﻿’Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood fans watching season four of Cobra Kai got a surprise when the new episodes dropped on New Years Eve. In episode nine of the Netflix series, the country superstar makes a guest appearance at the All-Valley Karate Championship, where all the loco dojos are competing. She performs a rendition of Survivor‘s “The Moment of Truth” that is featured in the original Karate Kid film.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown Buy a House Together 1 Month After Going Public With Their Romance

Taking the next step! Colton Underwood and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown have bought a house together one month after they made their relationship official, Us Weekly confirms. The duo purchased the $3 million home in December 2021 after they confirmed their romance on Instagram. That same month, Underwood, 29, gushed about his boyfriend, 38, as he reflected on the significance of sharing his journey on Coming Out Colton.
NFL
Distractify

Country Star Jason Aldean Is the Proud Father of Four Children

If you're a fan of country music, odds are that you're familiar with Jason Aldean. His infectious melodies have been impacting the genre for the better part of two decades now, and there are few other names as synonymous with country music today as his. With nine studio albums, 35 singles, and a slew of awards all under his (usually large) belt buckle, Jason's place in country music history is certainly solidified.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

