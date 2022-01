Breckenridge Grand Vacations has awarded $316,760 in grants to 31 organizations during its fall 2021 grant cycle. There was a total of $422,196 in grant requests this fall, and awards were broken up into categories. For human services, a total of $162,000 in 12 grants was given. Education received 12 grants for $82,260; art and culture got two grants for $17,500; environment was awarded one grant for $20,000, and three grants for $35,000 were given in the sports and recreation category.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO