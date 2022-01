Without a doubt, there is no other place that serves hamburgers as good as those that you can find in the US. Europe has amazing food as well, but when it comes to hamburgers, we are the kings, hands down. And while burgers may not be popular in some states, that is not the case with Oregon. In fact, we truly believe you can have some of the tastiest burgers here.There are many spots to choose from but we have narrowed it down to 4 top-rated places that we strongly recommend you to try. Here are our top picks when it comes to great burgers in Oregon:

MOLALLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO