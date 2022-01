From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Thomas Smith. It’s hard to believe 2021 is already coming to an end, and what a year it’s been! We know many of you at home can’t join us in-person for New Year’s Eve this year, but we didn’t want that to stand in the way of you ringing in the new year with some Disney magic. So we’re bringing our festive countdown fireworks straight to everyone with a LIVE broadcast of the New Year’s Eve “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks beginning Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:48 p.m., ET.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO