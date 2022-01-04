ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

By DAVID KOENIG, MATT O'BRIEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,800 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 13,000 flights were delayed, including more than 6,000 in the U.S.

Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast: Airlines had canceled fewer than 400 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.

First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland before quitting Monday afternoon.

The cancellations and delays added to the despair felt over the weekend by holidays travelers trying to get home.

Jason Pevitt was stuck at the Atlanta airport for eight hours — and counting — by Monday evening, trying to get home to Virginia after spending the holidays with his family in Tampa, Florida. He was growing increasingly anxious about the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the terminal.

American Airlines canceled Pevitt’s original flight to Washington’s Reagan National Airport long before a winter storm system hit the Washington area Monday. He rebooked on Delta Air Lines but got hit with more cancellations after a stopover in Atlanta — this time clearly due to the storm.

“There is just never a reason given for anything. That’s my biggest issue,” said the 28-year-old, who works for an accounting company.

Many other travelers tweeted at the airlines to complain about last-minute cancellations and long delays, lost bags and hourslong hold times to reach anybody in customer service. Some said they slept in airports.

The toll of grounded flights in the U.S. was in the few hundreds per day the week before Christmas, then soared past 1,000 a day. Airlines blamed crew shortages on the spreading virus, including the highly transmissible omicron variant — new cases tripled over the past two weeks, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Airlines and passengers lucked out for several days with mostly favorable weather, but that changed when a winter storm hit the Midwest on Saturday and caused cancellations to spike again to new holiday-season highs.

Over the weekend, about 5,400 U.S. flights were canceled — nearly 12% of all scheduled flights — and more than 9,000 worldwide, according to FlightAware. By Monday afternoon, about 18,000 U.S. flights had been canceled since Christmas Eve.

Many of the cancellations were made hours or even a day in advance. Airline believe they have a better chance to keep lighter schedules on track, and it saves passengers from making needless trips to the airport.

More than three-quarters of Monday’s scheduled flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and nearly half of those at nearby Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were scrubbed, according to FlightAware. Both airports received more than six inches of snow.

Southwest Airlines had canceled about 600 flights, or 17% of Monday’s schedule, by midday. Spokesman Brad Hawkins said storms over the weekend and on Monday affected operations at some of its biggest airports, including Chicago, Denver and Baltimore, and left planes and crews out of position.

United Airlines said the nationwide COVID-19 spike caused by the omicron variant has affected its flight crews, resulting in canceled flights. Delta cited winter weather and omicron, but said it expected fewer than half as many cancellations Tuesday and Wednesday. American cited the storm in the Washington area, and said the number of employees calling in sick because of COVID-19 was similar to the past few days, although it declined to give figures.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names United Express, American Eagle and Delta Connection, grounded more than 350 flights Monday after scrubbing 500 on Sunday.

Thousands of miles from the snow storms, Hawaiian Airlines said it had to cancel several flights between islands and across the Pacific due to staffing shortages.

Airlines are paying temporary bonuses to encourage pilots and flight attendants to pick up flights left empty by co-workers with COVID-19. United will pay pilots triple their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the union to pay flight attendants double through Tuesday.

Valerie Aylward
4d ago

Relax! Who cares, it's not the end of the world!😘 I WISH EVERYONE A HAPPY, HEALTHY, POSITIVE, PROSPEROUS AND SAFE NEW YEAR!😘🎉🎉🎉

U.S.A ??
4d ago

how is this Biden's fault? I'm not left or right, please save your toxic comments. I am truly asking so I can understand how the spread of CoVid had airlines cancel flights, and that turned out to be a fault of POTUS.

Thomas Schroeder
4d ago

if you actually look past the story and research the facts you will find that flights are not being canceled due to climate change. flights are being canceled because people who are not vaccinated are not being allowed to work and refuse to get the vaccine because of all the severe side effects the vaccine causes. this means they do not have the people to have the same number of flights and have to cancel flights. this has nothing to do with the weather.

