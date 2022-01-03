VIDEO: Buffalo Bills honor Betty White, play 'Thank You For Being A Friend' during game

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- You wouldn't necessarily expect a stadium full of football fans to sing along to the "Golden Girls" theme song "Thank You For Being A Friend" -- let alone for it to be played during a game -- but that's what happened Sunday in a tribute to Betty White, who died Friday at age 99.

"The @BuffaloBills pouring one our for #BettyWhite," spectator Matt Carlucci tweeted, along with video of the tribute from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills beat the Atlanta Falcons 29-15.

And judging by the singalong from attendees, many were fans of White's sweet-but-naïve Minnesotan character Rose Nylund.

"This one's for you Betty!" captioned another sports fan who posted the tribute to Twitter.