VIDEO: Buffalo Bills honor Betty White, play 'Thank You For Being A Friend' during game

By David Caplan
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- You wouldn't necessarily expect a stadium full of football fans to sing along to the "Golden Girls" theme song "Thank You For Being A Friend" -- let alone for it to be played during a game -- but that's what happened Sunday in a tribute to Betty White, who died Friday at age 99.

"The @BuffaloBills pouring one our for #BettyWhite," spectator Matt Carlucci tweeted, along with video of the tribute from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills beat the Atlanta Falcons 29-15.

And judging by the singalong from attendees, many were fans of White's sweet-but-naïve Minnesotan character Rose Nylund.

"This one's for you Betty!" captioned another sports fan who posted the tribute to Twitter.

Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
People

Why Betty White Never Had Kids of Her Own, But Relished Her Role as Stepmom: 'It Turned Out Great'

Though Betty White never had any of her own biological children, the iconic actress loved the role that she played as a stepmother to three stepchildren. Back in the early 1960s, White — who died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed — was a guest on the televised game show Password, where she met and fell in love with the series' host, Allen Ludden, according to Romper.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli joined the ranks of heartfelt social media tributes by posting one of her own with the late actress Betty White on Friday. Bertinelli, who’s mom to Wolf Van Halen, took to her Instagram account (wolfiesmom) and paid tribute to her former co-star. For six seasons, the two worked together on TV Land’s “Hot In Cleveland.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ryan Reynolds Mourns the Loss of Betty White in Emotional Post

Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Remembers Late Betty White With Four Simple Words

“Wheel of Fortune” fans haven’t exactly been happy with the show’s handling of certain things recently. First, there was the botched car prize due to a technicality and later, the show seemed to ignore Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary as host. But regardless of how you feel about those topics, there’s one thing we can all agree on today. That’s the fact that Betty White was a national treasure who will be dearly missed. Her influence spanned far and wide from “Jeopardy!” to “Saturday Night Live” and even the Super Bowl.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Alex Trebek’s Daughter Remembers Betty White With Moving Pic of Her With Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Did you know that Betty White and longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek were close friends? Trebek’s daughter, Nicky, is reminiscing on that friendship. Today is undoubtedly a sad day, folks. If you haven’t heard the news yet, legendary actress Betty White has died at age 99. White is considered to be one of the pioneers of early television, and her career in the industry spanned more than 70 years. She is perhaps best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on the NBC show Golden Girls, and Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Betty White’s Hometown To Honor Her

Betty White’s hometown is going to recognize the actress on what was going to be her 100th birthday. The Village of Oak Park in the Chicago area is dubbing January 17th to be “Betty White Day.” The President of Oak Park is planning to read a “Betty White Day” proclamation and hold a memorial.
OAK PARK, IL
Popculture

'The Golden Girls' Marathon to Air in Honor of Betty White After Death at 99

CMT is joining in on paying tribute to Betty White. The network has announced an all-day Golden Girls marathon. The marathon is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, and begins at 9 a.m. ET. It will run through 4 a.m. ET the following day and consist of back-to-back episodes featuring "the best" of White's character, Rose Nyland. White played the popular character from 1985-1992.
TV & VIDEOS
foxsanantonio.com

'Blonde Betty' beer honors Betty White

MINERAL POINT, Wisconsin - Here's to you, Betty White. A small town in Wisconsin with a connection to the actress and comedian, who died last week at age 99, has been honoring her over the years with her own beer. It's called "Blonde Betty." Customers at the Commerce Street Brewery...
MINERAL POINT, WI
GreenwichTime

Betty White gifts: how to honor the late star

Depending on when you were born, you either grew up with Betty White (Jan. 17, 1922 – Dec. 31, 2021) as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or the incomparable Rose Nyland from The Golden Girls. Younger generations knew of her on a more omnipotent plain; a seemingly immortal human renowned as much for her kindness as her immense talent. Betty White’s death came as a shock to those who idolized her from afar; a bitter loss for those who expected more from this cursed decade.
SHOPPING
