This place will always make me anxious while I drive through it. It doesn't matter what time of the year, it's very treacherous, and has seen every accident. As most folks drive home for the holidays, they prepare for travel on some of Montana's highways, and they can be pretty gnarly, especially during the winter. I am one of those people who commute home, and I loathe driving in the winter. If you are like me you have to drive through several mountain passes, and those spots are always the diciest to go through.

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO