ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Christmas in February? Half of Americans judge neighbors for keeping decorations up too long

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8K96_0dbgDzSV00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – Are your neighbor’s holiday decorations up way, way too long? A new study finds nearly half of Americans judge their neighbors for waiting too long to take down their festive winter decorations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehtKf_0dbgDzSV00

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found three-quarters believe others should pack away all of their decorations before the end of January. However, 54 percent also don’t want to be the first ones on their block to pack up their festive display.

Keeping up with (and judging) the Joneses?

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop , the survey also found that people spend an average of $213 annually on new holiday decor.

Most deck out their doors (71%) and windows (70%) to ring in the festivities, but the bulk of their budget goes toward Christmas trees (35%), rather than electric lights (23%) and ornaments (21%).

Although 52 percent prefer a free-for-all when sprucing up their holiday tree , by hanging ornaments wherever there’s room, those with children under the age of four are the most likely to be mindful of ornament placement, with each one having its own specific place (46%).

Safety first when decking the halls

According to many respondents, decorating the home makes them worry about the safety of other household members, with nearly half of all parents of children under four years-old citing this as their biggest concern (44%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqdrx_0dbgDzSV00

Pet owners prefer electric lights (54%) to fake snow (27%) and tinsel (24%), which their furry pals can easily ingest and cause harm. Holiday headaches aside, half of respondents named themselves the designated decorators, with only 26 percent delegating that task to a partner or spouse.

“Safety-proofing one’s home for the holidays is simpler than most people think,” says a Canvaspop spokesperson in a statement. “Opt for wall decor that can easily be hung out of reach of children or pets, while being enjoyed by the whole family .”

When it comes to holiday heirlooms, respondents aren’t as cautious, even though seven in 10 say they own a special holiday ornament that would be devastating to lose.

Most prefer to hang these precious keepsakes on their tree (45%) or display it in their home (41%), rather than leave it in storage (13%). There’s a similar trend when it comes to holiday family photos , as more people prefer to display them on their walls (61%) than showcase them on their refrigerator (43%), keep them in their wallets (35%) or share virtual albums (32%).

“Our results show holiday photos are a key part of people’s seasonal decor,” the spokesperson adds. “The popularity of this choice likely stems from their desire to keep the holiday spirit going in a way that compliments the rest of their furnishings.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Suspect charged in murders of Belvidere man and his two sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Police Department announced on Wednesday that Alize Smith, 24, has been charged with three counts of first-degree-murder in the killings of Andrew Hintt and his two sons. “As of today, January 5, 2022, the Belvidere Police Department and Boone County State’s Attorney has charged Alize Q. Smith, 24-years-old of […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Hudson Reporter

Keep Christmas Decorations Up Until Epiphany

As we approach the end of this Holiday season, I would like to take this opportunity to discuss a couple of thoughts that have crossed my mind. The first is about a very sad sight that seems to happen every year. Immediately after Christmas Day, I am faced with a most desolate vision, the depressing view of discarded Christmas trees at the curb, awaiting their final fate at the hands of sanitation workers. This is woefully wrong. The Christmas season officially ends on January 6, Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day or “Little Christmas.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Tree#Holiday Decorations#Americans#Onepoll
Daily Ledger

Christmas un-decorating

If Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, the first days of January must be the most miserable. Why? Is it the weather? The defeated feeling of having already broken every resolution you made New Year’s Eve?. Or the fact that most of the Christmas toys you...
LIFESTYLE
kotatv.com

Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 30% of the country’s home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages that people remove any hazards leftover from the holidays. The Rapid City community can dispose of their Christmas trees at Fitzgerald Stadium, West...
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

New Jersey Man’s Gruesome Christmas Decorations Has the Neighbors Creeped Out

Residents of Manalapan, New Jersey, are feeling creeped out by one home’s decorations. It’s a self-described “Killer Christmas” display. Instead of the usual candy canes and Christmas trees, this house boasts something a little more sinister. The display includes evil elves, gingerbread versions of Chucky and Jason, and a towering skeletal Santa. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
WYTV.com

How long should you keep those Christmas leftovers?

(WKBN) — Holiday leftovers cause about 400,000 cases of post-Christmas illness in America. If they aren’t eaten in two to three days, it can become harmful to one’s health. “Upset stomach, all those things. That’s mild, but the more the bacteria grows on it — you won’t...
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

How Long Should You Leave up Your Christmas Decorations? Here's What People Are Saying

You know how it goes. Every year we as a society spend weeks or even months, preparing for Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 to roll around, and in the blink of an eye, it's over. Christmas is such a special time for friends and family alike to gather and celebrate, and the joyous feeling that all of those holiday lights and festive decorations bring can't quite be matched by anything else.
HOME & GARDEN
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My neighbor told me to take my Christmas decorations down!”

I received an anonymous note from one of my neighbors asking me to take down my Christmas lights and holiday decorations. I love them and planned on keeping them up until at least the middle of January. My husband says the decorations should have been taken down the day after Christmas. I think keeping them up brings people joy in a time when we really need it. My husband says we should respect our neighbor’s wishes because we need to get along with them. I could care less. When is the right time to take down holiday decorations? Is January 16th too late?
wymt.com

Recycle decorations to keep Lexington as green as the Christmas trees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season to un-deck the halls. The city of Lexington is asking people to recycle their holiday lights and trees. Lauren Monahan, Lexington Division of Waste Management’s Environmental Initiative Specialist said you can bring joy to the world by recycling your tree and lights.
LEXINGTON, KY
Vicksburg Post

GUIZERIX: Vicksburg keeps Christmas Spirit all season long

After more than a year of seemingly being in transition, my family and I spent our first Christmas morning in our own home. Seeing my toddler open presents and seeing her face when we came downstairs and saw what Santa Claus brought (a red wagon, a tricycle, new baby dolls, a cradle and a Tickle-Me Elmo), it was the perfect morning. But what really sealed the deal on our “Norman Rockwell” Christmas was an impromptu walk around the block.
VICKSBURG, MS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Upworthy

People who grew up poor explain the things rich kids will never understand and it's eye-opening

The income divide between the rich and the poor is bigger than ever and the pandemic has widened the gap further. While the rich amassed more wealth, the poor struggled to put food on the table. According to the US census, the official poverty rate in 2020 jumped 1.0 percentage to 11.4, from the 10.5 percent in 2019, making it the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. Those who have grown up privileged and with access to resources and social capital will quite never understand what it means to be poor, and the daily struggle that comes with it. Being poor is a fight for survival day in and day out, and it involves prioritizing money just for what will get you through the day. One Reddit user asked others to share what 'rich kids' will never get and many shared their from their personal stories. Here are some of the replies that we came across:
HOMELESS
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy