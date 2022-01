The FDA is poised to expand Pfizer’s booster shots for use in 12 to 15-year-olds, possibly as soon as today. Teens 16 and up are already eligible to get a Pfizer booster, along with adults, six months after their second COVID shot. The FDA is reportedly ready to grant emergency use authorization for boosters in younger kids in the face of the Omicron variant which is resulting in more kids needing hospitalization.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO