Congress faces uphill climb to pass President Biden's agenda in wake of Capitol riot anniversary

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate returns to session days before the anniversary of the Capitol...

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

What should we call the burning of Barkley University in 2016 by Obamas/Hillary Antifa&BLM, ?

The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
WJTV 12

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
Axios

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed." Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and...
Fortune

Biden declares ‘God’s truth’ in speech marking anniversary of Capitol insurrection

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered what he declared was the “God's truth” marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the violent attack by Donald Trump's supporters that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling road map. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Florida Phoenix

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
