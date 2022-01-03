Lizzo Flaunts Her Curves For The Gram In A Body Positive Post ‘I Gained Weight. I Look TF Goodt’

Yesterday, the Truth Hurts crooner took to Instagram to let us know she put on a few extra pounds. In a post she wrote, “I gained weight I look TF GOODT ”

Lizzo’s fans met her with tons of supportive comments.

User @ embellishedfood wrote, “ Ugh this just made me feel better I love you!”

@ shayisastar chimed in saying, “ Happy weight I know that’s right ”

User @ adi_yacobi echoed everyone’s sentiments, “ You are perfect just the way you are ”

Other people may not understand why this update was needed, but for people who struggle with their weight, it helps to see someone like Lizzo embrace their weight gain instead of demonizing it. Body positive messages like this encourage others to have more grace with themselves when it comes to fluctuating weight loss and weight gain.

Lizzo will always be a vibe – no matter her size.

