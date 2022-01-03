ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Adriana Keefe explains how to declutter and start fresh in 2022

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new you! Now that many of us have added more boxes, toys, and more items to...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How to declutter your home and keep it permanently tidy in 2022

Most of us will be using the beginning of 2022 to make a fresh start. New Year's resolutions often include eating less meat, being more eco-friendly or even exercising more - but perhaps you might instead consider some reorganisation. ‘Decluttering is my therapy,’ says Vicky Silverthorn, a professional organiser who...
INTERIOR DESIGN
rocket-courier.com

A Fresh Start

The new year is well under way, and odds are pretty heavy that 90 percent of all New Year’s Resolutions have already been broken. The ones that stand any chance of coming true are “I’m going to b...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

How to declutter and get organized in the new year

For those seeking to be more organized and declutter their home in 2022, two words: start somewhere. Really, though, we know it can be daunting to know where to start (especially when you’ve accumulated even more goods during the holiday season), but getting started — even if it’s just a small step — beats staying paralyzed. Below, organization gurus weigh in with their best advice for getting your home in order.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Clutter#Toys
The Conscious Cat

Sunday Quotes: New Year, Fresh Start

I’m not a big fan of New Year’s resolutions, I set intentions for the year instead. I’ve found that it’s a more powerful way to go about making permanent changes in your life, and intentions tend to “stick” better than resolutions, at least for me. I do love the blank slate a new year offers us, though, and I like to spend time reflecting, journaling and meditating to set the right tone for the year ahead.
LIFESTYLE
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

How to declutter your closet: 4 easy steps to get organized

Overflowing closets can cost you a lot of time when you're in a hurry and just can't find that certain jacket or belt. Stop the madness and start cleaning. It only takes one afternoon to go from a stuffed closet to an organized one. I know, parting with that shredded...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Sun-Journal

New years arrival offers chance for a fresh start

DEAR READERS: Welcome to 2022! A new year has arrived, and we leave the last one behind. As always, this new year brings with it our hopes for a new beginning. Today presents an opportunity to discard destructive old habits for healthy new ones, and with that in mind, I will share Dear Abby’s often-requested list of New Year’s Resolutions — which were adapted by my late mother, Pauline Phillips, from the original credo of Al-Anon:
INDIA
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

The Most Brilliant Dollar-Store Hack for Organizing All of Your Plastic Storage Containers

Here’s the unfortunate truth about your growing stack of plastic food containers: No matter how hard you try, it sure is tricky to find storage space for it — and, worse, keep it totally organized. Like any home cook, you’ve probably amassed quite a bit of plastic containers. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect answer to contain the clutter. Ready to find out what it is?
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare

A wise woman once said, “The hospital system is overwhelmed to the point of near collapse due to an out of control pandemic and this woman is FARTING HERSELF into a hospital bed? Take some Gas X and unbutton your pants like the rest of us.” I think we all can learn a lesson here. […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

This Laundry Detergent Does Magical Things to My Dish Towels

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I get in the cooking zone, I’ve got every pot and pan deployed, every burner aglow, and every square inch of counter space in use. At the end of it all, one thing is abundantly clear: Keeping my kitchen towels clean is the furthest thing from my mind. In fact, my towels end up looking like Jackson Pollock paintings (if Jackson Pollock painted with food … and his elbows). They’re invariably a mottled mishmash of tomato sauce, greasy meat drippings, and black goo from my cast iron pans. I made peace with having nothing but stained towels long ago, but it turns out that might have been premature thinking.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy