Pennsylvania Turnpike, world's most expensive tollway system, increases tolls 5%

By Victor Skinner
Clearfield Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike increased over the weekend, widening the turnpike's gap as the most expensive tollway system in the world. A 5% toll increase approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) this summer took effect just after midnight on Sunday for all E-ZPass and Toll...

www.theprogressnews.com

