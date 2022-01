This entire thing isn’t really that complicated: Jim Harbaugh is telling recruits that he’s possibly entertaining NFL deals because, well, he is doing exactly that. One year ago, his salary was chopped in half via some flimsy “extension” and now that he’s fresh off an appearance in the College Football Playoff and a historical season in Ann Arbor, he’s being eyed for coaching vacancies.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO