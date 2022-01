Spring flowers are already in bloom after record-breaking warm weather in the New Year disrupted the life cycle of several UK plant species.Flowers that are not expected to be out until at least April were seen in bloom this week, including hawthorn. The Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI) runs a New Year plant hunt in which volunteers record the plant species in bloom in their local area in the first few days of January.The count has not yet been completed but the BSBI said that early tallys suggest there will be a record number of species observed this...

