Haitian PM survived assassination attempt at weekend: PM’s office

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
The Jamaican Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to enforce a deportation order that was issued for a Colombian national Mario Antonio Palacios, who is a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. Mr Moïse, 53, was shot dead inside his home in...
MIAMI – One of the main suspects in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse is now in U.S. custody and made his first appearance in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon. Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, a 43-year-old Colombian, was ordered to remain behind bars until his...
U.S. authorities have officially charged the main suspect in connection with the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse last July. On Tuesday, Mario Antonio Palacios appeared in federal court in Miami and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, CBS Miami reports.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived an assassination attempt on Saturday during an event celebrating the country’s independence anniversary, the prime minister’s office announced in a statement. One person was killed and two injured in an attack by “bandits and terrorists” at a church where the prime minister was marking Haiti’s 218 years of independence. Video footage shows Henry and others running to their cars when the shooting begins just outside the cathedral in Gonaives. The incident fits into broader safety concerns that Haitian leaders have felt over the past year, ever since the turmoil caused by former President Jovenel Moise’s assassination at the hands of suspected mercenaries.
Two Haitian journalists were murdered after reporting in a gang-ridden area on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday. One of the journalists, John Wesley Amady, had previously collaborated with VICE News in Haiti on a report about how gangs were responding to the assassination of the country’s president in June.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists were Amady John...
