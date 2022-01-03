Haitian PM survived assassination attempt at weekend: PM’s office

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...

