The Way You Fish In New York State Could Change 2022

New York State’s numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continue to take astronomical jumps. The State January 6 reported a staggering 84,202 new positive test results. In Broome County, the number of active cases January 6 was approaching five-thousand at 4,927 and 111 people in the hospital. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 469. Chenango County January 6 reported passing 7,000 total cases for the pandemic with the addition of 77 cases. Chenango has 610 active cases. Numbers reported from World in Data and the New York Times has Tioga County now with more than 8,000 total cases for the pandemic at 8,096.
