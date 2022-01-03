The Way You Fish In New York State Could Change 2022

New York is pushing more testing for COVID-19 in an effort to curb the current spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have been urging testing as the new variants of the coronavirus can spread to already vaccinated people and be passed along to the highly vulnerable unvaccinated population. Home testing kits have been hard to come by in parts of the country and long lines are seen daily on news programs as people try to determine if they can travel, go to work or return to school.

