ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Point, NY

The Way You Fish In New York State Could Change 2022

By Glenn Pitcher
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I enjoy fishing but I don't do it as often as I should. I really like ice fishing and look forward to the Almost Annual Crappie Derby in Whitney Point and hopefully one of these years, we'll be able to get back on the ice at Dorchester Park. One...

wnbf.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

COVID Numbers Reach Astronomical Levels in Southern Tier & NYS

New York State’s numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continue to take astronomical jumps. The State January 6 reported a staggering 84,202 new positive test results. In Broome County, the number of active cases January 6 was approaching five-thousand at 4,927 and 111 people in the hospital. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 469. Chenango County January 6 reported passing 7,000 total cases for the pandemic with the addition of 77 cases. Chenango has 610 active cases. Numbers reported from World in Data and the New York Times has Tioga County now with more than 8,000 total cases for the pandemic at 8,096.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Binghamton On Tap Vaccination Requirements To Know Before You Go

It's a new year and we're already planning some exciting events for 2022. Of course one of the biggest, most exciting events we plan is our annual Binghamton On Tap. This year, the event will be back at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel on Water Street, Binghamton, where we've been for most of our past Binghamton on Tap events. It'a a great place to hold an event such as this.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

COVID Home Test Kit Buyers Beware Says Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is warning of COVID-19 test scams. The BBB says consumers should research before buying, including the return time claims on home test kits. Recently, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sent letters to several testing companies telling them to stop making false claims about fast returns on tests or charging big fees for tests that can be had for free at government testing sites.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Whitney Point, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Mobile Sports Betting in New York Starts Taking Wagers

Mobile sports betting in New York has arrived. After years of talk, legislative wrangling and review, the state's gaming commission announced Thursday, January 6 that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets starting Saturday, January 8. The announcement affects Caesars...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dec#Pickerel#Tiger Muskellunge#Walleye#Brook Trout Ponds Changes
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton University Named New COVID Testing Site

New York is pushing more testing for COVID-19 in an effort to curb the current spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have been urging testing as the new variants of the coronavirus can spread to already vaccinated people and be passed along to the highly vulnerable unvaccinated population. Home testing kits have been hard to come by in parts of the country and long lines are seen daily on news programs as people try to determine if they can travel, go to work or return to school.
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
WNBF News Radio 1290

Happy New Year Closures Around the Southern Tier

For people who don’t need to recover from celebrating the night before, they will be dealing with a number of schedule changes for the New Year’s holiday. More than just a flip of the calendar, there are some services that are not available December 31 as well as the holiday on Saturday and even some early closings on December 30.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

NY’s 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them

These 12 New York State counties rank among the smallest in population for the state. Each is sparsely populated and located in a rural area. Still, each of the dozen counties has a surprise or two waiting for a news visitor to explore. From unique museums, to amazing natural sights, to out-of-the-way tourist destinations, each is worthy of a days visit from you.
POLITICS
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy