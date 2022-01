We knew when we heard that Lin-Manuel Miranda was writing the music for Encanto, Disney’s new animated film set in Colombia, we understood that, if nothing else, the soundtrack would slap. And slap it does, friends. From the soulful “Waiting On A Miracle” to the deeply resonant “Surface Pressure” (what mom doesn’t get Luisa?), every song is a bop... but there’s one that stands out. One that, above all others, has delightfully ear-wormed into our brains and lived there rent-free since we watched the movie with our kids over holiday break: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto is, ironically, all we want to talk about. In fact, as of press time it is the #1 song on Spotify in the U.S. and in the Top 20 on the streaming service internationally.

