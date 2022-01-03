ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korean defector apparently sneaks back across DMZ to go home

By CBS News
KTSA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many North Koreans have defected to the South over the years, documented cases of people sneaking in the other direction are very rare. The military said the individual was likely a North Korean defector, and various South Korean media reported that it was a former North Korean gymnast who crossed...

www.ktsa.com

