A year after the Capitol riot, Americans fear violence threatens U.S. democracy

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...

PROTESTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO