Protests

A year after the Capitol riot, Americans fear violence threatens U.S. democracy

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the nation will mark one year since the insurrection at the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 371

alice k
5d ago

Just watch out for pelousy. She started the first riot covertly and she might try it again. After all, her motto is to find a situation, turn it into a crisis, perpetuate it by blowing it out of proportion with the help of bribed media, and keep it going.

Reply(16)
91
Ryan
5d ago

The Heritage Foundation put this on the internet. 1340 proven instances of voter fraud, 1152 Criminal convictions, 48 Civil penalties, 99 Diversion programs, 24 Judicial findings, 17 Official findings. The Democrats ignore all the immigration laws on the books. With the criminal actions of the Democrats why would anyone want to follow the law????

Reply(20)
45
Pumpkin Head
5d ago

There are a LOT of veterans, patriots, and heart Americans comprising the “silent majority “. The awesome abilities, financial powerhouses, and skills of this unspoken entity will never allow terrorists within or without to wrestle this country from them. So many gave all to ensure that doesn’t happen. Those of us who went to battle for this country know the price of being the most envied country in the world. Lose our nationalism just once, and we will never have it again. 250 years can be lost so fast.

Reply(8)
32
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Biggest Threat to America Now Isn’t a Coup

One year ago, the siege began. Politicians and their staffers ran for cover as the Capitol effectively became a war zone. When the haze cleared, we vowed not to forget. But the attack on American democracy did not end that day. A year later, it has only deepened: The Republican Party, supported by elites who’ve turned against democracy, has put the Big Lie and specious claims of voter fraud at the center of its platform. Now fewer than half of its voters accept the 2020 election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Over 30 people who rallied in Washington on January 6, 2021 are running for state and federal offices

On January 6, 2021, among those who attended the rallies leading up to the attack on the Capitol or were among the mobs in the restricted area of the Capitol were at least 31 state and federal candidates seeking office in 2022, according to an analysis by CBS News. The candidates are running in 19 states, and 11 of them have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
ADVOCACY
Protests
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
nny360.com

Locals hold “Vigil for Democracy” on anniversary of Capitol riot

SARANAC LAKE — About 70 local residents came together in Riverside Park on Thursday to hold a candlelight “Vigil for Democracy,” remembering the attack at the U.S. Capitol building last year, when a violent mob stormed Congress as its members were voting to confirm the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially tens of thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation.The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results...
PROTESTS
CBS News

People not physically present at Capitol riot could face charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland announces

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In One Year Since January 6 Capitol Insurrection

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A year ago today, a mob of people forced its way inside the U.S. Capitol Building. It was an attempt to disrupt the presidential transfer of power as rioters stormed the grounds, pushing their way past barricades and police. “What happened at the United States Capitol can’t be defended or justified.  Everybody responsible for it should be prosecuted for the crimes that were committed,” said Sen. Marco Rubio. “I was in the hall when the first text came through from Capitol Police telling us there was a security breech and we needed to rush to our office and take...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teaching democracy to students one year after January 6 riot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday marked one year since a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. The event prompted some political science professors to change the way they teach students about democracy. What You Need To Know. Some politics professors are rethinking their approach...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Lawmakers at U.S. Capitol During Riot Reflect a Year Later

Many Bay Area lawmakers were at the U.S. Capitol as it was overrun on Jan. 6, 2021. On Thursday, as they reflected on that day, many said time has not healed wounds or political divisions. Each one had some harsh words for what they called a lack of progress toward...
ADVOCACY

