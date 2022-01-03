ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready—Interest Rates Are Going Way Higher in 2022

The average interest rates in the U.S. for 2021 are around 3.11 percent, which isn't a record low but it isn't very far from it. Interest rates impact everyone, every business, and all of the asset classes. As a result, it's important to assess how interest rates could trend going forward....

(ACE) ArmChair Economist.
5d ago

And what happened the last time they tried this a few years ago? complete failure. And now. They’re going to try again with far more debt in the system .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

J Wales
5d ago

….trick is the US has so much debt that if interest rates go up so will the interest payments…..to the point where we cannot pay…….

me G
5d ago

that is how you slow down out of control spending it will work if the democrats don't get more money too saturate the economy!

thebalance.com

Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes May Feel Like the End of an Era

That’s how many of the last 13 years the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate has been virtually zero (the Fed cut the rate that low for the first time in 2008), showing just how different borrowing will become this year as the central bank begins raising it. Minutes...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bank Stocks Fly on Anticipation of Fed Rate Hikes

Many economists and investors expect the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates in March, helping bank earnings. Bank stocks are starting off the year with a bang in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s adoption of a more hawkish stance on monetary policy. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which...
STOCKS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
Reuters

The Fed is going to tighten, the only question is how fast

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Alarmed by the persistence of uncomfortably high inflation, even the most dovish of U.S. central bankers now agree that they will need to tighten policy this year; the debate is no longer about whether, but how quickly. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on...
BUSINESS
Roll Call Online

Higher interest rates likely to factor into fiscal policymaking

ANALYSIS — Long-term interest rates on government debt have spiked since the start of the new year, a phenomenon that usually occurs when investors expect robust economic growth, hotter inflation or both. And some market analysts say there's room for rates to run higher — never a good sign for U.S. debt forecasts and the appetite of fiscal hawks for more deficit spending.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
STOCKS
WKBN

US average long-term mortgage rates rise

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
WASHINGTON, DC
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

