Costco is known for its steals and deals, but one executive rebate was so significant that it had the cashier wondering if it was handled correctly. In a Costco Reddit post titled, "Executive Refund: Did I do it right?" a picture of the receipt in question shows a purchase of $1.79 worth of bananas, paid for using an executive rebate of $288.05. The shopper in question then received the difference in cash, to the tune of $286.26. Not a bad day at the price club, right?

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO