"It's probably best to forget about me for a while." Earlier this year, development for Super Smash Bros Ultimate came to an end. While people could simply use this time to continue playing the game, fans are inevitably wondering what the game’s creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning next. (This, despite the internet continuously telling him to stop working so hard take a vacation for years.) In a recent interview with 4Gamer, Sakurai is giving an answer, but not the one fans were hoping for. The man behind Super Smash Bros and Kid Icarus simply stated that “doing anything else is going to take some time, so it’s probably best to forget about me for a while.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO