ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Point, NY

The Way You Fish In New York State Could Change 2022

By Glenn Pitcher
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I enjoy fishing but I don't do it as often as I should. I really like ice fishing and look forward to the Almost Annual Crappie Derby in Whitney Point and hopefully one of these years, we'll be able to get back on the ice at Dorchester Park. One...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

COVID Numbers Reach Astronomical Levels in Southern Tier & NYS

New York State’s numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continue to take astronomical jumps. The State January 6 reported a staggering 84,202 new positive test results. In Broome County, the number of active cases January 6 was approaching five-thousand at 4,927 and 111 people in the hospital. There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the death toll to 469. Chenango County January 6 reported passing 7,000 total cases for the pandemic with the addition of 77 cases. Chenango has 610 active cases. Numbers reported from World in Data and the New York Times has Tioga County now with more than 8,000 total cases for the pandemic at 8,096.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New Binghamton On Tap Vaccination Requirements To Know Before You Go

It's a new year and we're already planning some exciting events for 2022. Of course one of the biggest, most exciting events we plan is our annual Binghamton On Tap. This year, the event will be back at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel on Water Street, Binghamton, where we've been for most of our past Binghamton on Tap events. It'a a great place to hold an event such as this.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Whitney Point, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York’s Favorite Casserole Is Definitely An Unlikely Pick

Anyone who has ever attended a potluck will tell you that it’s inevitable that multiple guests will bring the same exact dish. Casseroles are the go-to for holiday meals, gifts for new mothers, church potlucks, and drop off dishes for people who’ve suffered a loss, but how many times can you say that the casserole you served or that was delivered to you was a creamed spinach casserole?
RECIPES
The Whale 99.1 FM

COVID Home Test Kit Buyers Beware Says Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is warning of COVID-19 test scams. The BBB says consumers should research before buying, including the return time claims on home test kits. Recently, New York State Attorney General Letitia James sent letters to several testing companies telling them to stop making false claims about fast returns on tests or charging big fees for tests that can be had for free at government testing sites.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dec#Pickerel#Tiger Muskellunge#Walleye#Brook Trout Ponds Changes
The Whale 99.1 FM

Smoking Options Shrink at New York State Fair in 2022

Looking ahead to the summer months, some people planning on attending the New York State Fair will have to make some adjustments to their habits. Organizers of the Great New York State Fair says smoking anything, for the most part, won’t be “fair” at the summertime event this year.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Vintage & Modern Collectable Toys On Showcase At New York State Fair

Are you a collector of toys? If you're in search of hard-to-find items one place may just have them coming up in the very near future. If you've ever attended Toyful Weekend, that is what you can expect come April 2022. When you head to the New York State Fair for the newly named Toyfest, loads will be in store for you. CNY Promotions is touting that there will be 105 tables on-site of vendors displaying a large variety of items, of course, toys being a highlight.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton University Named New COVID Testing Site

New York is pushing more testing for COVID-19 in an effort to curb the current spread of the coronavirus. Health officials have been urging testing as the new variants of the coronavirus can spread to already vaccinated people and be passed along to the highly vulnerable unvaccinated population. Home testing kits have been hard to come by in parts of the country and long lines are seen daily on news programs as people try to determine if they can travel, go to work or return to school.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy