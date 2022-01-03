ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban Quiet Regarding Injuries Ahead of CFP Title Game

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vawR_0dbfpYOT00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama faces a few uncertainties regarding injuries heading into next week’s national championship matchup against Georgia. During a Monday news conference, Nick Saban was pretty mum on the status of some of his injured players stating that he didn’t have a lot of updates ahead of his team’s first practice later in the day.

Alabama is currently dealing with injuries to a few starters including offensive linemen Emil Ekiyor Jr. (shoulder) and Chris Owens (ankle) as well as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), who were all banged up during last week’s Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati.

“We’re practicing today for the first time, so we’ll kind of see how these guys progress during the week,” Saban said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll get some guys back.”

Ekiyor left last week’s Cotton Bowl late in the first quarter. According to a source, the redshirt junior dislocated his shoulder and had it popped back into place. The source also indicated that an X-ray of the injury came back clear of structural damage.

Ekiyor has started all of Alabama’s 14 games at right guard this season. The 6-foot-3, 324-pounder has not allowed a sack in 557 pass-blocking snaps and has a 71.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s also been solid in the running game, earning a 66.8 run-blocking grade from the service.

If Ekiyor is unable to play next week, he will likely be replaced by freshman J.C. Latham, who filled in for him at right guard during the Cotton Bowl. Latham came to Alabama as the top offensive tackle and No. 3 overall player in last year’s 247 composite rankings. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman has appeared 13 games this season, spending time at right guard as well as on the field goal/extra point units.

Owens exited last week’s game late in the fourth quarter. The sixth-year senior has played in all of Alabama’s 14 games, making 10 starts at right tackles and two starts at center. Owens, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, has struggled in pass protection this season, leading the team with 36 allowed quarterback hurries and over 522 pass-blocking snaps. He’s also the lowest-graded run-blocker of Alabama’s starting offensive line, earning a 57.0 mark from PFF.

After leaving the game, Owens was replaced by redshirt Amari Kight. Alabama has also used Damieon George Jr. at right tackle this season, giving the sophomore three starts at the position in November.

Alabama’s offensive line shined during last month’s 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, clearing the way for 536 yards while not allowing a sack to quarterback Bryce Young. Monday, Saban said his team will need a similar performance from the unit to have success in next week’s national championship game.

“If you’re going to have success against any team, especially against a team that has the No. 1 defense in the country, it probably starts up front,” Saban said. “For our offensive line to play well and be effective, whether it’s a run or it’s a pass, regardless of what the circumstance is, I think most plays are going to start with how well we can do up front against an outstanding front seven unit who's proven that all year long.”

No. 1 Alabama (13-1) will face No. 3 Georgia (13-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10 inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 8, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. Men's Basketball: No. 15 Alabama at Missouri, Columbia, Mo., 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats. Alabama baseball LHP Jake Leger, who will be debuting on the mound this spring after spending his first two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, took some reps on Friday:
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Faith, Family Help Alabama OL Emil Ekiyor Jr. Overcome Adversity

INDIANAPOLIS — Two days after facing his latest bout of adversity, Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. received a call from his mom. Andrea Ekiyor was in the stands when her son was forced to leave last week’s Cotton Bowl semifinal with a separated shoulder. She fell into her husband’s arms while initially fearing for Emil’s well-being and later felt her heart begin to sink as she imagined the despair that was creeping into his mind at the moment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#American Football#Pro Football Focus
BamaCentral

Everything Alabama Football Coordinators and Players Said on Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the final time this season, both Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their team's appearance in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia. Alongside O'Brien and Golding were...
NFL
BamaCentral

Alabama 2023 Targets on the Defensive Front

In recruiting, teams have points of emphasis for each recruiting class. A team may need more offensive firepower, secondary depth, or whatever the case may be. For most teams, a strong defensive front is always a point of emphasis. Playing on the defensive line is a physically demanding task, and many times different players are good at different aspects of the position. There is pass rushing and run stopping, and the goal for defensive linemen is to be able to do both at a high level.
GARDENDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

Montana Fouts, Haylie McCleney Make 2022 USA Softball Roster

The 18 softball players representing the United States at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham were announced on Friday morning, and two of the 18 have Alabama ties. Former Alabama all-American and Olympian outfielder Haylie McCleney and current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts were named to the roster. Within the 18, there are 15 active roster spots and three replacements. McCleney and Fouts are both on the 15-person roster.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Bamdemic

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

ASWA Announces Finalists for 2022 Hall of Fame Voting

The Alabama Sports Writers Association proudly makes two announcements in regards to its upcoming 50th Anniversary celebration on June 12 in Birmingham:. 1) The three finalists for Hall of Fame consideration are, in alphabetical order, Cecil Hurt, Mark McCarter and Kevin Scarbinsky. 2) There will be no Hall of Honor...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy