LEGOLAND® California joins In Motion in presenting the 2022 Kids Marathon Mile. LEGOLAND® California is host to this special, 1-mile fun run for kids of all ages and abilities. Before the doors open to the public, they're opened for us to enjoy the sights and sounds of LEGOLAND®! Participants can run, walk, skip or stroll, or even be pushed in a stroller or carried on a back as they wind through the park and back out to the finish line. The Kids Marathon Mile is proud to be partnering with Merlin's Magic Wand as the official charity partner of the event. A portion of each registration will be donated directly to Merlin's Magic Wand.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO