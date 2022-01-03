ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois sets new COVID-19 hospitalization record

By Jake Griffin
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois than at any other point of the pandemic. That's according to new Illinois Department of Public Health data released today that shows 6,294 patients are being treated for the respiratory disease at hospitals throughout Illinois. Hospitals are treating 605 more patients...

www.dailyherald.com

