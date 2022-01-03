ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19 As 'The View' Films Remotely, Actress Has 'Very Mild' Symptoms

By Molly Claire Goddard
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19. During the Monday, January 3, episode of The View, cohost Joy Behar revealed where the actress, 66, was amid the recent Omicron uptick. Goldberg has been vaccinated and has received the booster shot. "Why am I here instead of Whoopi?” the comedian,...

okmagazine.com

