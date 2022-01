It looks as if I picked the wrong lifetime to quit drinking. Granted it's been more than a couple of decades since I last misplaced my car, I still like to keep up with what is getting the other drunks in trouble. Since I have been off the sauce I have managed to miss the whole flavored vodka fad, the martini fad, the hard seltzer fad, and apparently I am about to be on the outside looking in at the latest boozy beverage to make waves across the world, Long Drink.

DRINKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO