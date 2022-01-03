ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
200K Homes, Businesses Without Power During DC Snowstorm

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200,000 power company customers in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have no power Monday after a major snowstorm hit...

www.nbcwashington.com

NBC Washington

Snow Totals: Here's How Much the DC Area Got Friday

D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia got more snow early Friday, after Monday brought the biggest snowstorm we had seen in years. The additional snow in the forecast prompted school closures and the shutdown of federal offices. Drivers contended with slick roads Friday morning. Here are preliminary snow totals from the...
NBC Washington

Stafford Residents Without Power for 5th Day

Residents of a Northern Virginia community are weathering a fifth day with no power in their homes as temperatures drop. There was a sense of urgency Friday to get power back on in the Aquia Harbor area of Stafford County, but it was dangerous work and slow going for dozens of utility and tree crews.
STAFFORD, VA
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

SNOWSTORM FORECAST: More snow on the way for DC region

WASHINGTON - For the second time in a week, the nation's capital is set to receive an unwelcome dollop of wintry weather. A plowable snowfall is expected Thursday night into Friday, with accumulations locally topping three inches. The instigating disturbance was approaching the Tennessee Valley as of early Thursday morning,...
ENVIRONMENT
Rappahannock News

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative: snowstorm-related power outages may last days

Rappahannock County residents who lost power as a result of Monday’s snowstorm may not have service restored for several days. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, the area’s sole energy provider, in a news release said the organization is underway in what it’s calling an historic effort to restore electricity to more than 90,000 of its customers whose lines were interrupted by trees that toppled under the weight of wet and heavy snow and strong winds. The storm’s impact on the power grid and related equipment left more than 600 individual damage locations for crews to address, REC said.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
WTOP

More wintry weather expected this week as DC recovers from snowstorm

I-95 Reopens: VDOT reopens a now cleared I-95,” as traffic transitions to Route 1. Morning commute advisory: Chance of showers, drizzle could mean icy spots Wednesday morning — especially east of D.C. Forecasting more snow Thursday night and Friday morning: “Plowable amounts,” per Storm Team4’s Matt Ritter, but...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Homes In Marshall Fire Burn Area Still Without Power

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many residents in the Marshall Fire burn path are still without electricity and natural gas. (credit: CBS) On Monday, Xcel Energy said hundreds of homes and business are still without electric service. The company said 200 energy crews were in the field going property to property to assess if that property is still standing and capable of getting electricity back. “We currently have 400 inside of that burn path area, and we expect the majority of these to be unable to receive service,” Alice Jackson, President of Xcel Energy Colorado, said at a news conference Monday. (credit: CBS) 550 crews were in the field Monday working to restore natural gas. Xcel says someone needs to be at home for crews to relight the pilot light. If no one is home, they will leave a door hangar with more information.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
baconsrebellion.com

Stuck in a Snowstorm: Better to Have a Gas- or Electric-Powered Car?

Hundreds of motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 in freezing temperatures last night after two tractor-trailers jackknifed in a snowstorm and triggered a chain reaction as other vehicles lost control. Both lanes of the Interstate were closed. As night fell, reports the Associated Press, motorists posted messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water. Senator Tim Kaine, who was commuting between his residence in Richmond and the Capitol, said he was stuck in his car for 21 hours.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

i 95 live: Highway shut down as lawmakers stranded in DC and a second snowstorm on the way

Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on a major roadway in Virginia. A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon. The collision caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water.Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday. Read More I-95 crash: Drivers stuck on Virginia highway for more than 15 hours amid snowstorm chaos‘He looks like a badass’: Video of Biden emerging from snowed in Air Force One goes viral
TRAFFIC
WSLS

Appalachian Power crews still working to restore power after snowstorm

WIRTZ, Va. – A neighborhood in Wirtz is just one of many in our corner of the Commonwealth that lost power due to Monday morning’s snowstorm. ”It was chilly. We have a wood stove so we tried to keep it going during the night. So it wasn’t too bad. Lot of inconvenience, the well is out so you don’t have water, stuff like that,” said John Mullinax, one of the Wirtz residents who lost power.
WIRTZ, VA
NBC Washington

Snowstorm Aftermath: What to Know Tuesday in the D.C. Area

Commuters are struggling Tuesday in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area a day earlier. Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow into ice, Storm Team4 said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS LA

1,300 Homes In Lake Arrowhead, Crestline Left In Cold Without Power

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA

