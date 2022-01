BRISTOL – The City of Bristol have picked up their covid-9 test kits and are ready to get them into the hands of the public. “The first, small allotment of 3,300 kits will be distributed to Bristol residents only, with proof of ID required at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Firehouse #4 at 17 Vincent P. Kelly Road,” according to information released by Dawn Nielsen Marketing & Public Relations Specialist. “Those coming to pick up kits are asked to enter via Middle Street and by taking the three rights on Cross Street, then Lake Avenue then Vincent P. Kelly Road.”

4 DAYS AGO