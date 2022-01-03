ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Devin Singletary feels hard work 'is paying off' with recent surge

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Buffalo running back Devin Singletary played a key role in Sunday’s playoff-clinching 29-15 win over Atlanta.

And it was one of his biggest NFL performances to date.

The third-year pro out of Florida Atlantic ran for 110 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs as the Bills had a season-high 233 yards on the ground. His multiple scores in a game and 110 yards were career firsts, and it marked the third consecutive game in which he’s run for a TD, which is his longest streak since breaking into the league.

“It just felt like all the hard work that’s been putting in is paying off,” Singletary said during his postgame press conference. “And shoot like I told you before even though they was leaning on me, I wasn’t out there by myself. I had the linemen, tight ends, receivers making blocks, making plays down the field. It wasn’t just me, I had all my guys out there with me.”

QB Josh Allen backed him up, both on the field adding 81 yards and 2 rushing TDs, and also alongside him on the press conference podium.

“Every single play you see him doing the right thing,” Allen said while addressing the media. “And when you’ve got a guy that just wants to do the right thing and help the team win, typically those guys are gonna make the plays when they’re called upon.”

“He’s been really big for us the last few weeks and we’re gonna need him going forward,” Allen added. “He knows that, we know that but to see him kind of take the next step in his career you know catching balls out of the backfield and you saw him running the ball today, he runs extremely hard.”

With the win, the Bills punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth time in Sean McDermott’s five first seasons as a head coach. A feat previously only accomplished by legendary Bills coach Marv Levy.

The Bills HC took time after the win to recognize Singletary.

“Devin came out and was just an animal that next series which I thought was a great momentum boost to our team,” McDermott said during his own media session. “It brings to the surface our two-dimensional offense. That type of offense is hard to defend.”

Singletary had a memorably breakout year in his 2019 rookie season, before taking a back seat to the Bills passing game and sharing carries with fellow Bills RB Zack Moss in the 2020 season.

The performance of the running back group over the past year brought the Bills’ ground game into question, leaving some to wonder why the 24-year-old had such a drop-off in productivity.

It would appear that more carries are helping him re-gain form, but also that there is something different in what he’s brought to the field this season.

“This year specifically, when he came back to training camp, you could tell he really worked his tail off and I think he inspires the guys by his style of running,” McDermott added. “You could tell there was something more he was giving there.”

Singletary is bringing that something more to his gamedays as well, and more of his teammates are noticing.

“Devin has really taken advantage of his opportunities, and he’s made our lives a lot easier,” center Mitch Morse said during his media session. “I think there were some muddy holes in there and he made us right a few times. That’s all you can ask for in a running back.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

