‘The Bachelor’, by the numbers, and for the right reasons

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 26th season of The Bachelor kicking off on ABC tonight with Clayton Echard looking for love, any fan can tell you their favorite TV guilty pleasure has its share of clichés, from contestants to catchphrases. With that in mind -- and of course, "for the right...

CinemaBlend

Former Bachelor Winner Reveals Why Couples Who Get Engaged On The Show Don’t Usually Last

Bachelor Nation has suffered a number of breakups this year — Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark and Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes being the latest to split — continuing a discouraging trend regarding the longevity of The Bachelor franchise relationships. Very few couples have been able to maintain a lasting marriage after getting engaged on the ABC dating show with its pressure-cooker process, and the woman behind one of The Bachelor’s rare success stories has an idea about why that is.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
Elite Daily

Genevieve From The Bachelor Is Already Pretty IG Famous

The year 2022 has finally arrived, and it’s brought a brand-new Bachelor along with it. This time around, its hopeless romantic Clayton Echard who will be handing out the roses on Season 26 of The Bachelor, and all eyes are on the women competing for his heart. It may be too early to really pick out a true frontrunner, but Genevieve Parisi is definitely a standout thanks to her impressive Instagram and the interests she shares with Clayton.
Cosmopolitan

Allll the Spoilers and Details on 'Bachelor' Contestant Gabby Windey

We're almost done with this totally-fine-not-at-all-apocalyptic-year, and what better way to kick off 2022 than with yet another season of The Bachelor? *laughs nervously* Clayton Echard is starting his season on January 3, just in time for your first day back at work/school, and you're gonna want to pay attention to Gabriela "Gabby" Windey.
ABC13 Houston

Clayton Echard begins his quest for love on 'The Bachelor'

It's hard to believe, but "The Bachelor" has been around for almost 20 years. The new season begins Monday with a guy who is no stranger to Bachelor Nation. Viewers were introduced to Clayton Echard on "The Bachelorette," and he was clearly attracted to Michelle Young -- but she sent him home before meeting his family saying, "Something's missing for me."
thecut.com

Is This the Most Unhinged Bachelor Entrance Yet?

Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres tonight, asking the question almost every season of The Bachelor has already asked us: Can this tall, white man with nice teeth find love? If the show’s sneak peeks are any indication, the answer appears to be … yeah, probably. This season’s...
Us Weekly

Bachelor Clayton Echard on Whether He Has Regrets After ‘Chaotic’ Season: ‘I Did Some Things Wrong’

Buckle up, Bachelor Nation. Clayton Echard is “looking forward to watching” season 26 of The Bachelor — but knows he’s going to have to own up to his mistakes. “[Doozy] — that’s a good word to choose,” the 28-year-old Missouri native told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, January 3, premiere. “There’s plenty of words that you can pick — chaotic. It’s wild to see the promos, obviously, I lived through it, but I’m ready to watch it back. There are certain things that [I didn’t see]. I wasn’t there 24/7 around all the women, so I’m gonna see things for the first time myself. And I’m excited to see what that looks like. Obviously, I heard a lot of the drama that I wasn’t present for, but now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll catch somebody that told me a story that maybe doesn’t exactly match up with what I see.’”
The US Sun

Are The Bachelor contestants paid for appearing on the show?

THROUGHOUT the years, many contestants competed for affection on the popular ABC franchise, The Bachelor. With a program that's featured many competitors on the hit dating show, fans of the series have called their compensation into question. Are The Bachelor contestants paid for appearing on the show?. The Bachelor debuted...
BBC

Bachelor uses billboards to find a wife

A bachelor is using huge billboards with tongue-in-cheek messages in his quest for a wife. Muhammad Malik, 29, is alerting prospective partners to his availability with ads in London and Birmingham. They read: "Save me from an arranged marriage." He said he was not against the concept but would prefer...
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
