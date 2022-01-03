ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Only Goal For The Year

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsea Ballerini is heading into the new year with just one goal, and she figured it out after writing “PAGES” of things she wanted to do to “better” herself. Ballerini opened up about initially writing “pages and pages” of ways she wanted to “better” herself, her body,...

wkkj.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini: We Are ‘Good Enough Already’

Kelsea Ballerini has been writing “pages” of her thoughts and what she wants to do better in 2022, and then well, she ripped them all up and choose to take one day at a time. Kelsea wrote to fans in a long post on Instagram, “Y’all. I’ve spent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
SFGate

Hitmaker of the Month: Shane McAnally on Making Hits Click for Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini

Currently, he has four songs on the country radio airplay chart as a songwriter or writer-producer: Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Sam Hunt’s “23,” the Carly Pearce/Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and a fresh entry in the form of Walker Hayes’ “AA.” As Hayes’ executive producer, and as his label head at the Monument Records imprint, McAnally also has a key connection to a fifth song on the chart, a former No. 1 headed into permanent recurrent status — “Fancy Like,” the phenomenon that is unquestionably the biggest country smash of 2021.
MUSIC
The Daily South

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for Run, Rose, Run Audiobook

We're already counting down the days until we can get our hands on Dolly Parton's forthcoming novel, Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with New York Times best-selling author James Patterson. But we now have one more reason to get excited for the project due out March 7. In addition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
People

Stars of Magnolia Network's Home Work Speak Out After Clients Recount Renovation Horror Stories

Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they believe they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. The show follows the Utah-based couple as they renovate a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of nine and tackle room makeovers for clients.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy