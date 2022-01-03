Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States

In October, a salmonella outbreak was linked to onions across 38 U.S. states, directly affecting nearly 900 people, per the CDC. The contaminated onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and consumers were asked to avoid purchasing white, yellow, and red onions if they couldn't pinpoint where they were sourced from. Meal kit companies HelloFresh and EveryPlate also got involved in the controversy when it was revealed that the onions were used in some of their meals, requesting that customers throw away all onions purchased between July 7 and September 8 (via Forbes).

