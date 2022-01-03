ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Packaged Salads Tied to E. Coli Outbreak in 6 States

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Check your packaged...

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Salad Kits Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination In Canada

In October, a salmonella outbreak was linked to onions across 38 U.S. states, directly affecting nearly 900 people, per the CDC. The contaminated onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and consumers were asked to avoid purchasing white, yellow, and red onions if they couldn't pinpoint where they were sourced from. Meal kit companies HelloFresh and EveryPlate also got involved in the controversy when it was revealed that the onions were used in some of their meals, requesting that customers throw away all onions purchased between July 7 and September 8 (via Forbes).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad Greens#Healthday News
Fatherly

Listeria Outbreak! Two Million Pounds of Pork Just Got Recalled

A food recall has prompted the Food Safety and Inspection Service to issue a giant recall in the United States, asking people to check the pork products they have at home. In one of the “most massive recalls in history,” the recall includes more than two million pounds of pork. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

New Salad Recall Issued Across 13 States Over Listeria Concerns

Dole is recalling some bagged salad products because they may be contaminated with listeria. The company announced on Dec. 22 that it was recalling a long list of packaged vegetable products after a routine test found traces of listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed to 13 states. According to the...
FOOD SAFETY
informnny.com

More Listeria cases linked to contaminated prepackaged salad

(WWTI) — The death toll connected to an ongoing listeria outbreak is growing. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that as of December 27, three individuals have died from Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads. This is across two separate outbreaks. The first outbreak the CDC is...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTLA

28,000 pounds of ground beef recalled in 7 states, including California, over E. coli fears

Approximately 28,356 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday. The raw, ground beef items being recalled by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and were sold by Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and […]
Health

Fresh Express Recalls Salad Products in 19 States After Potential Listeria Contamination

Fresh Express is recalling certain salad products due to possible listeria contamination, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall—which was officially announced Monday by the company—affects more than 100 different products distributed across 19 states in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States as well as two provinces in Canada.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA investigates new E. coli outbreak; continues work on other outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections but has not yet identified a source of the pathogen. The only specific information available as of Dec. 29 is the patient count, which stands at 11. The agency reports that it has begun traceback efforts but it has not named what food or foods it is tracking.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Dole Recalls Packaged Salads Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

As if 2021 needed another food recall, we have one more to add to the list. Dole Fresh Vegetables has announced a voluntary precautionary recall of all packaged salads coming out of its Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona processing facilities. The recall affects all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads nationwide due to possible health risks from listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
WKRC

Check your fridge: Recall issued on salad due to 2 separate Listeria outbreaks

(WKRC/SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating two separate Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads sold in several states, including Ohio. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CDC announced an outbreak in Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Fresh Express packaged salad. The second investigation is linked...
FOOD SAFETY
whtc.com

CDC – some packaged salad products linked to two listeria outbreaks

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is announcing that some types of packaged salad products have been linked to two different listeria outbreaks. The outbreaks are linked to the products Fresh Express and Dole. The recall for Fresh Express began on...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Outbreak traced to organic salads continues, but CDC removes 3 people from patient list

The CDC has updated information on an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections traced to certain packaged salads, removing three people from the patient list. Organic Power Greens sold under the Simple Truth Organic brand and the Nature’s Basket brand are implicated in the outbreak and were sold at a variety of grocery stores, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FOOD SAFETY
MyNorthwest

Seven E. coli cases in Washington linked to packaged salads

The state Department of Health has confirmed that Washington is part of an E. coli outbreak affecting six states. The seven cases of E. coli found so far in Washington are likely linked to Simple Truth Organic Power Greens sold at QFC and Fred Meyer stores. Consumers who have this product with a best-by date through Dec. 20 should get rid of it.
WASHINGTON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Another E. coli outbreak in leafy greens – given the time of the year likely linked again to Yuma

On Dec. 29, 2021, The CDC Announced That 13 People Infected With The Outbreak Strain Of E. Coli O157:H7 Have Been Reported From Six States. Illnesses Started On Dates Ranging From Nov. 27, 2021, To Dec. 9, 2021. Sick People Range In Age From 4 To 79 Years, With A Median Age Of 54, And 92 Percent Are Female. Of 12 People With Information Available, Four Have Been Hospitalized And One Person Developed A Type Of Kidney Failure Called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (Hus). No Deaths Have Been Reported.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy