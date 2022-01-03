Massachusetts Commission on Police Body Cameras to Meet

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The independent assessment of the Loveland Police Department ordered by the city in the wake of the Karen Garner arrest is complete. The assessment firm will release their findings to a City Council session next week.
A national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm completed the assessment and identified 13 key findings and 42 recommendations for the department. The findings and recommendations cover five main areas, including operational procedures, processes and protocols regarding complaints against the department, community engagement, supervision and leadership, and citizen advice and oversight.
(credit: CBS)
“The LPD and its officers have historically earned a lot...
Comments / 0