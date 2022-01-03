Massachusetts Commission on Police Body Cameras to Meet

The Grafton Police Department was awarded $40,941.in grant funding from the Baker-Polito Administration for body cameras. “It is imperative that all of the necessary measures are taken to improve public safety, while simultaneously strengthening the public trust in our police departments,” said state Sen. Michael Moore. “Body-worn cameras are a proven method when it comes to accomplishing these goals and have become an integral component in the law enforcement community. These grants will ensure that all police departments in the Commonwealth are able to access this technology.”

GRAFTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO