Politics

Massachusetts Commission on Police Body Cameras to Meet

By Erin Tiernan, Boston Herald
Government Technology
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — A legislative commission studying widespread use of police body cameras meets Tuesday — months after it missed a deadline to file a report called for in the one-year-old reform law that created the study group. "In light of the compressed schedule caused by the delayed...

www.govtech.com

CBS Denver

Independent Assessment Of Loveland Police Complete, Findings To Be Released Jan. 11

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The independent assessment of the Loveland Police Department ordered by the city in the wake of the Karen Garner arrest is complete. The assessment firm will release their findings to a City Council session next week. A national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm completed the assessment and identified 13 key findings and 42 recommendations for the department. The findings and recommendations cover five main areas, including operational procedures, processes and protocols regarding complaints against the department, community engagement, supervision and leadership, and citizen advice and oversight. (credit: CBS) “The LPD and its officers have historically earned a lot...
LOVELAND, CO
WBEC AM

Great Barrington And Sheffield Awarded Funding For Police-Worn Body Cameras

The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $4 million in state grant funds to 64 municipalities across the Commonwealth to provide departments with resources to start or expand Body-Worn Camera programs. The southern Berkshire towns of Great Barrington and Sheffield are among communities receiving funding for their police departments to be able to obtain the police body-worn cameras.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WWLP

Police body camera examination behind schedule

More widespread use of body cameras ranks high among policing reform priorities, but a commission set up under the one-year-old reform law has missed its deadline to propose regulations governing standards for the procurement of body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras by law enforcement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
State
Massachusetts State
localsyr.com

Police body-camera footage released from death of Allison Lakie

(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released on Thursday the body-cam video footage from the Syracuse Police Department that was obtained as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Allison Lakie. Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. The video is publicly available and can...
SYRACUSE, NY
willcountygazette.com

Wilcox: Body camera requirement for police likely to require tax increases

Body cameras will become a reality for police across the state as a new law places mandatory requirements on nine law enforcement agencies across Illinois. Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry) posted on Facebook Dec. 22, that he predicted tax hikes for communities ordered to buy the body cameras. “For counties with...
INCOME TAX
Government Technology

Massachusetts Students Petition for Virtual Classes

(TNS) — Students in Quincy have started an online petition pushing for an option to attend remote classes amid a surge in COVID cases nationwide. Posted online Monday morning, the petition asks that some students be allowed to learn remotely on a per-student basis. It also points to several higher learning institutions — including Harvard University — that will teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 500 students had signed on.
QUINCY, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Weirton discussing body camera purchase for police department

WEIRTON — The city is working to upgrade the equipment of its police department with the purchase of new body cameras. The proposal was discussed by the city’s Finance Committee Wednesday morning, with members unanimously recommending a resolution accepting a grant from the Department of Justice for $17,402.50.
WEIRTON, WV
Person
Angela Davis
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Police Department Receives $50,000 State Grant To Purchase Body Cameras

BOSTON, MA — Last week, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded more than $4 million in state grant funds to 64 municipalities across the Commonwealth to provide departments with resources to start or expand Body-Worn Camera (BWC) programs. These grants are the first in a five-year, $20 million capital grant program which is expected to deploy 9,000 body-worn cameras across Massachusetts’ cities and towns.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wicked Local

State commission misses deadline to propose standards for police body cams

More widespread use of body cameras ranks high among policing reform priorities, but a commission set up under the one-year-old reform law has missed its deadline to propose regulations governing standards for the procurement of body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras by law enforcement. The law that Gov. Charlie Baker...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAAL-TV

Austin Police Department considers adding body worn cameras to officers

(ABC 6 News) - The Austin Police Department does not own body cameras, and they do not have a specific timeline for when they are getting them. However, Police Chief David McKichan said they'd welcome the addition. There are a couple reasons the department doesn't have them yet. The cameras...
AUSTIN, MN
West Cook News

Wilcox sees funding for mandatory police body cameras coming from tax hikes

Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry) recently announced that a new law will take effect next year that will require police officers to use body cameras. Wilcox posted about the mandate on Facebook and in doing so took a jab at Democrats who he said did not provide any funding for the measure.
LAW
graftoncommon.com

Grafton Police awarded $40K for body cameras

The Grafton Police Department was awarded $40,941.in grant funding from the Baker-Polito Administration for body cameras. “It is imperative that all of the necessary measures are taken to improve public safety, while simultaneously strengthening the public trust in our police departments,” said state Sen. Michael Moore. “Body-worn cameras are a proven method when it comes to accomplishing these goals and have become an integral component in the law enforcement community. These grants will ensure that all police departments in the Commonwealth are able to access this technology.”
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department to receive $250K as part of $4M statewide for body-worn cameras; See what other communities will get

The Worcester Police Department will receive $250,000 as part of $4 million in grants to deploy thousands of body-warn cameras statewide. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Thursday announced that more than $4 million would be distributed across 64 cities and towns this year — the first in a five-year, $20 million capital grant program that will see about 9,000 cameras issued to officers. About 10% of Massachusetts’ police departments already have a body-worn camera program, but the Baker-Polito administration says that 75% of departments in cities and towns have expressed interest in starting a program, based on a Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association poll.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Police body camera panel faces “most contentious issue”

Members of a panel tasked with recommending policies for local law enforcement to implement the use of police officer body cameras are grappling with a legislative requirement that officers be prohibited from reviewing footage before making a statement or filing an incident report.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
Patriot Ledger

Randolph, Duxbury awarded grants for police body cameras

BOSTON – Randolph and Duxbury will be getting a combined $162,000 for body cameras after winning state grants on Thursday. Randolph will get $106,700 and Duxbury will get $55,755 for body-worn cameras. Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Spokesman Timothy McGuirk said in a press release that the...
DUXBURY, MA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Department launches body camera program

The Lynnwood Police Department Friday announced that all uniformed officers have been fitted with body cameras. Last year, the Washington State Legislature passed a law requiring law enforcement agencies to record any interrogation of suspected felons or juveniles in custody. The new law took effect this year. “Body cameras have...
LYNNWOOD, WA

