In September, large grants were handed out by the state of Iowa to broadband providers. According to the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), the state of Iowa Broadband Grant Program gave out $100 million to 39 recipients. Guthrie County received some of the funds with just $2 million going to Casey Mutual Telephone for their Casey Mutual Rural Fiber Project. One of the sponsors of the legislation was State Representative Ray Sorensen and he tells Raccoon Valley Radio about the updates on how those grants are making improvements.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO