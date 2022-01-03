First National Trust Co Sells 204 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO