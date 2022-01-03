ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIA Group Ltd Acquires 11,121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 131.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,706,000 as of its...

Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 204.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Anshul Sadana Sells 10,672 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96. On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock....
Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock...
Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $200.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.
Raymond James & Associates Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 822.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Affirm were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 437 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,368 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Macy’s worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson...
Deutsche Bank AG Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $225.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo &...
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $25,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $950.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $889.87.
LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
