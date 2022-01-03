ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glass Animals ride the slow-burning 'Heat Waves' to Grammys

By MARK KENNEDY
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Hospitals aren't usually incubators of great music, but in the case of English indie-pop band Glass Animals, one member's medical emergency led to a breakout album and a Grammy nomination. Drummer Joe Seaward was struck by a truck in 2018 while riding his bike in Dublin,...

Chicago, IL
