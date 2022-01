OMEGA X have successfully landed on the worldwide iTunes album chart!. On January 5 KST, the boy group finally released their second mini-album 'Love Me Like' featuring the album's title track of the same name along with its music video. 'Love Me Like' has debuted on the worldwide iTunes album chart at No. 21, becoming their highest-charting album by breaking the record of their first mini-album 'Vamos' which charted at No. 154.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO