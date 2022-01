Samsung is expecting its profits to surge by up to 52% amid the global chip shortage. The tech giant - which manufactures an array of televisions, phones and home appliances as the the largest memory chip and smartphone make in the world- estimated that it made 13.8tn won ($11.5bn; £8.5bn) in the period, which saw would make it the highest fourth quarter operating profit since 2017, although the result missed a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 15.2 trillion won, which analysts attributed to items such as employees' bonuses.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO