On March 21, 1947, the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution set a term limit for the president of the United States. We have 435 Congress representatives, 100 senators and nine Supreme Court justices who need to have term limits enacted on their length of service. Our Founders thought it would be an act of service, not an act that would permit our representatives to serve for multiple terms.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO