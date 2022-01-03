OHP: Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Crash Along I-244

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a woman who died from injuries sustained in a crash on Christmas day.

According to troopers, 44-year-old Leticia Lopez from Fullerton, California, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash that occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, December 25.

Troopers say, Lopez was taken to the hospital following the crash and was pronounced deceased on Saturday, December 29.

According to troopers, Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.