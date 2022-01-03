The Best Tech and Business Books of 2021

Many successful people will tell you that they read a book that changed their lives. In this look at several of the best personal finance books of 2021, there may be one or more that could help you change your financial life. The reading material is not always light, but it is important for you to learn how to meet your financial goals or even how to realistically set financial goals. Learning from a financial advisor is a good complement to learning from financial books.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO