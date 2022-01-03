ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The 2022 Community Prospect Rankings are nigh

By Wick Terrell
Red Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s just about time to rank some prospects again. You know, when we spend an inordinate amount of time, posts, and effort to rank the best of the best in the Cincinnati Reds system each and every day for the better part of a month. It’s a January...

www.redreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds sign RHP Ben Lively to minor league deal

Way, way, way back in the day, the good folks in the Red Reporter blogosphere combined to place RHP Ben Lively at #10 in their Community Prospect Rankings, noting the former 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Reds boasted a four-pitch arsenal that could find him in the middle of the team’s rotation at some point.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Creating a Superstar Trio... Of Prospects.

The Diamondbacks were historically bad last year, and although not far off removed from contending for the playoffs I don’t see this teams core being enough to push much further than a .500 record. Especially with how loaded the NL West is, continuing to play for mediocrity is not something I personally am interested in. With how MLB works you are either a team that can pay to win or your a team that has to build from the bottom up with multiple home-grown star players.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

Chicago Cubs Top Prospects

Brennan Davis highlights a deep, but distant group of prospects. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
Over the Monster

FanPost Friday: Prospect excitement

When Chaim Bloom was first hired by the Boston Red Sox, it was clear one of the key orders of business in his new gig was going to be building up the farm system depth. Obviously there are a lot of ways to go about that, and it is a process that never really ends as good organizations are always making sure they have a pipeline of talent from which they can either call up players to the majors or trade them away for proven, major-league ready talent. That being said, Bloom is certainly on the right track as the Red Sox have arguably the most improved system in the game right now, in part due to being bad enough in 2020 to take Marcelo Mayer last year, but also some shrewd moves on the part of Bloom and company.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Lodolo
Person
Jonathan India
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
CBS Sports

Phillies top prospects 2022: Shortstop Bryson Stott ranks second on Philadelphia's list

Major League Baseball's owners may have locked out the players, triggering the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95 and bringing the offseason to a halt, but that doesn't mean we're letting it derail our typical offseason plans. Indeed, CBS Sports is in the process of highlighting the top three prospects for all 30 teams, as well as naming the top 50 prospects in the minors, regardless of team affiliation.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy