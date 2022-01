Celina Perez and Jelani Johnson, the head distiller and assistant distiller at Great Jones Distilling Company, have their work cut out for them. Distilling is a challenge wherever you do it. But drawing spirits from the first legal whiskey distillery in Manhattan since Prohibition—and one that finally opened last August, after many delays, while the city was still in the grips of a pandemic—has presented its own unique daily obstacles to the two, who can now call themselves the first legal whiskey distillers in Manhattan since Prohibition. “This year is focusing on bourbon production,” Perez says. “If we can make the actual bourbon consistently, then we can make other things.”

