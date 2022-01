Around 10 years ago, when Efrem Fesaha began approaching banks with his idea for a new coffee business, he kept hearing the same refrain. “So much of the conversation was, ‘How do you beat Starbucks?’ But my approach was different,” he says. His plan—inspired by a visit to his family’s native Eritrea—became Boon Boona, a roastery and café in Renton, Washington, with a second café opening in neighboring Seattle last spring. “Seattle is an epicenter of coffee, but the history of coffee is much longer than what we’ve had in the last 40 years,” Fesaha says. “There’s close to 1,000 years of coffee consumption in East Africa, and we have the jebena, the traditional way we brew and serve our coffee. There’s this side of coffee I wanted to explore that’s not represented here.”

