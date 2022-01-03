Betty White’s Father, a World War I Veteran and Radio Maker, was Born in Michigan

A private Facebook group with the mission of removing pride flags from Plainwell schools has been exposed. 'Empowering Parents in Plainwell Schools' is the private Facebook group that is fighting to stop inclusion in their local school system. This is not the only Facebook group of its kind. This local group has copied the name and ideology of other identical anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook groups around the nation. Why fight inclusion? That's a good question. Where many parents, students, and school faculty feel it's important to make all students feel safe on campus regardless of their gender, orientation, or race; groups like this seem to have an opposing view. Many groups like this have taken the stance that having a pride flag on campus or teaching sexual education is meant to indoctrinate students. In fact, Washtenaw County, Michigan parents attempted to sue the DOJ in late 2020 with a similar accusation according to NBC News,

