Michigan State

Betty White’s Father, a World War I Veteran and Radio Maker, was Born in Michigan

By Brandon James - WBCK
 5 days ago
Longtime television legend and in-general, wonderful human being on all accords, Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99. She was only a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday and the news started to break just as New Year's Eve was setting in, stunning...

K102.5

Did You Know? There’s a Michigan War Dog Memorial in Michigan

Did you know that Michigan has a cemetery that's just for dogs that have served their country?. There's no real way to talk about this in an uplifting manner but, when it comes to war loss of life seems inevitable. That, unfortunately, includes the four-legged service members too. While it's not uplifting, it's certainly heartwarming to see that a previously overgrown piece of land has now been transformed to remember the dogs that have lost their lives serving their country.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Strange Designs Left In Michigan Man’s Frozen Pond

There are some anomalies that can easily be explained when it comes to the way water reacts when winter comes along, but one Michigan man was left puzzled after he noticed strange designs left on the top level of ice in his pond. Brad Johnson is convinced that aliens visited his pond after he went outside with his daughter just outside of Caro, Michigan and noticed something strange about the ice:
CARO, MI
K102.5

Secret Facebook Group for Homophobic Parents In Plainwell Outed

A private Facebook group with the mission of removing pride flags from Plainwell schools has been exposed. 'Empowering Parents in Plainwell Schools' is the private Facebook group that is fighting to stop inclusion in their local school system. This is not the only Facebook group of its kind. This local group has copied the name and ideology of other identical anti-LGBTQ+ Facebook groups around the nation. Why fight inclusion? That's a good question. Where many parents, students, and school faculty feel it's important to make all students feel safe on campus regardless of their gender, orientation, or race; groups like this seem to have an opposing view. Many groups like this have taken the stance that having a pride flag on campus or teaching sexual education is meant to indoctrinate students. In fact, Washtenaw County, Michigan parents attempted to sue the DOJ in late 2020 with a similar accusation according to NBC News,
PLAINWELL, MI
K102.5

Michigan Man Captures Beauty of a Group of Eagles and Eaglets from Home

Imagine walking out your door only to be greeted by a majestic congregation of American Bald Eagles and their eaglets. The American Bald Eagle population has truly grown in the last decade. They are now frequently spotted across the state. At one time there were only about 30 pairs of bald eagles in Michigan. Estimates as of November 2021 put the population closer to 900 pairs of bald eagles in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

This Ohio Cereal Bar May Have The Most Intimidating Cereal Challenge Ever

In West Michigan, cereal is a way of life, with Battle Creek being the cereal capital of the world. But just south of us in Ohio, rests a cereal bar which may have the most intimidating cereal challenge ever, and my stomach is already churning just thinking about eating this much. One Bowl "The Cereal Bar" located at 115 W Center St Fostoria, OH, is a good 3 hour hike from Kalamazoo but poses a serious "One Bowl" challenge for those willing to take it. If you think you've got what it takes, here's what you need in order to participate:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Pre-Civil War White Pigeon Michigan Building Recommended To Be Demolished

The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar has been an established business for 101 years in White Pigeon Michigan at 100 E. Chicago Road. The three-story building was built in 1856 approximately 5 years before the Civil War began. After complaints about the condition of the building and pieces falling off of it the Village hired a structural engineering firm to review the building and submit a report. According to reporting by wwmt a structural engineer from a company hired by the village council of White Pigeon, Mark Wilson, recommended that the building be demolished because it is in danger of collapse thus a danger to the public.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
K102.5

Clem Sohn, Michigan’s “Bat Man”, 1910-1937

He was Bat Man before “Batman” was even created. The comic book character “Batman” first appeared in 1939. Michigan's “Bat Man” began in the 1930s until his death in 1937. Whether you want to call him 'Bat Man' or 'Birdman' – Charles “Clem” Joseph...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

The Queen of England Just Sent THIS Message To An Ohio Girl

It's not every day commoners like ourselves get interactions from one of the most well known families in the world, but one little girl from Ohio who dressed as the Queen for Halloween received a very special Christmas gift. Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, the Hon. Mary Morrison reached out through a royal letter on behalf of the Queen, after 1-year-old Jalayne Sutherland's mom, Katelyn, sent photos of the costume to the palace back in October. The letter read:
OHIO STATE
Betty White
K102.5

Did You Know The World’s Largest Lug Nut is in Michigan?

Does Michigan have the largest suspension bridge, log cabin, and lug nut in the world? Yes, yes it does. A giant silver lugnut that weighs an estimated 5,000 pounds sits on top of a brick smokestack in Lansing, Michigan. This giant, shiny auto part has been deemed the largest lug nut in the world. But, why?
LANSING, MI
K102.5

Are These People Insane? Polar Bear Plunge Is Feb. 5th in Stevensville

Okay, the question needs to be asked, right here at the top. "Are these people insane?" That, legitimately, could be asked of any number of things surrounding our lives these days, but in this specific instance it's about people running into bodies of icy cold water in months like January. Sometimes groups of these like-minded people call themselves "polar bear clubs".
STEVENSVILLE, MI
K102.5

Michigan-born Designer Lisa Frank’s Cookie Line Hits Kalamazoo Store Shelves

‘90s kids are rejoicing as famed Bloomfield Hills-born designer Lisa Frank announced a new unicorn sugar cookie collaboration with beloved pastry brand Pillsbury. Frank and her brightly colored wacky designs were inescapable in the ‘90s. I cannot tell you how many Trapper Keepers, stickers, and notebooks I had with her signature aliens, dolphin, and unicorn characters. Now that us kids have all grown up and have disposable income, Lisa knows right where to hit us: our wallets. In recent years Lisa Frank has launched limited-edition make-up lines, nail art, and now she’s invading our kitchens.
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Obituary#Radio#World War I#War#Nbc#Findagrave Com#Pfc Horace Logan White#4th Division
K102.5

Dancing Ann Arbor Parents Go Viral on Tiktok. Do You Know Them?

In the age where nearly everyone has a camera in their pocket, it's not surprising that little moments like this are often caught on camera. On Tiktok, a user by the name of @emilygrunz recently captured a heartwarming moment in Ann Arbor. It appears to be two parents dancing for their baby. Take a look:
ANN ARBOR, MI
K102.5

Kalamazoo Funny Guy Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

During the day he works in Human Resources but at night it's all about making people laugh. In a way, it seems like a huge contradiction. Working in HR where you hold employees to a high standard of professionalism and political correctness. Then try your hand at stand-up comedy. This is what David Steves, @cgmcomedy on TikTok, had to say about doing comedy,
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

The Most Miserable Day In Michigan All Year Is On January 11th

Get ready Michigan, because our most miserable day of the entire year is coming up next week and we better be prepared to deal with it. It's hard to really pin down what the worst month is in our state. Statistically speaking, we get the most snow usually in January or February, so it shouldn't come to us as much of surprise that one site is claiming that January 11th, which falls on a Tuesday, will be our most miserable day of the entire 2022 year.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

A Michigan Teacher Quarantines in Bathroom After Testing Positive Mid-Flight

This West Michigan native ended up isolated in an airplane bathroom for over 3 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 on her way to Iceland. This could have been a story of misery, but instead became a story about a new friendship. Before we get to the friendship, let's talk about how Marisa Fotieo didn't find out she had Covid-19 until she was halfway across the Atlantic Ocean.
MICHIGAN STATE
Obituaries
K102.5

Wait, What? Lake State Says Never Say That Again!

This is always a fun time of the year when Lake Superior State University, comes out with words or phrases to be, or should be, banned in the new year. Wait, What?. Yep, that is the number one "should be banned" phrase. WZZM TV13 reported that according to the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University, in Sault Sainte Maire, Michigan, you need to convey that confusion and commotion in a different way.
COLLEGES
K102.5

5 Popular Fast Food Places Not in Michigan

We are certainly not lacking when it comes to food options here in Michigan. From fast food to locally-owned mom-and-pop spots, there are a lot of super unique and delicious places to eat in the Great Lakes State. That being said, there are still many popular restaurants and fast-food chains...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
